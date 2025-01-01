Menu
Local Lease Return! Advanced - Head-up display - IntelliSafe Assist - 360° camera - Power outlet, luggage compartment - Wireless mobile phone charging Climate - Heated windscreen wiper blades - Heated rear seats - Heated steering wheel - Polestar - Air Quality with advanced air cleaner - Protection package - Park Assist Pilot - Sim Card - Bowers & Wilkins audio system - Mud Flaps: Front & Rear - Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel - Front seat massage - Luggage Cover - Load Bars Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer permit #5564

2021 Volvo XC60

66,043 KM

$42,879

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volvo XC60

Inscription Advanced | Bowers | Polestar

12615277

2021 Volvo XC60

Inscription Advanced | Bowers | Polestar

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$42,879

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,043KM
VIN LYVA22RL6MB812130

  • Exterior Colour Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Maroon Brown/Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F67T3G
  • Mileage 66,043 KM

Local Lease Return!
Advanced
- Head-up display
- IntelliSafe Assist
- 360° camera
- Power outlet, luggage compartment
- Wireless mobile phone charging

Climate
- Heated windscreen wiper blades
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel

- Polestar
- Air Quality with advanced air cleaner
- Protection package
- Park Assist Pilot
- Sim Card
- Bowers & Wilkins audio system
- Mud Flaps: Front & Rear
- Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel
- Front seat massage
- Luggage Cover
- Load Bars
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Care Key

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Simulated woodgrain trim
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Wheels: 20" 8-Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$42,879

+ taxes & licensing>

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2021 Volvo XC60