Local Lease Return! Climate - Heated windscreen wiper blades - Heated rear seats - Heated steering wheel Premium - Sensus Navigation - HomeLink® - Power folding outer rear head restraints - Automatically dimmed inner rear-view mirror with compass - Rear and front park assist Advanced - Head-up display - IntelliSafe Assist - 360° camera - Interior high level illumination - Wireless mobile phone charging - Harman Kardon Premium Sound - Protection package - 20 5-Double Spoke Tech Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel - Mud Flaps: Front & Rear - Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel - Luggage Cover - Load Bars - Sim Card - Air Quality with advanced air cleaner

2021 Volvo XC60

98,118 KM

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volvo XC60

Inscription Express Climate | Advanced | HK Sound

2021 Volvo XC60

Inscription Express Climate | Advanced | HK Sound

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,118KM
VIN LYVBR0DK1MB866955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Denim Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Maroon Brown/Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6CB89
  • Mileage 98,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Lease Return!
Climate
- Heated windscreen wiper blades
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel

Premium
- Sensus Navigation
- HomeLink®
- Power folding outer rear head restraints
- Automatically dimmed inner rear-view mirror with compass
- Rear and front park assist

Advanced
- Head-up display
- IntelliSafe Assist
- 360° camera
- Interior high level illumination
- Wireless mobile phone charging

- Harman Kardon Premium Sound
- Protection package
- 20 5-Double Spoke Tech Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel
- Mud Flaps: Front & Rear
- Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel
- Luggage Cover
- Load Bars
- Sim Card
- Air Quality with advanced air cleaner
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Care Key
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver seat memory and 2-way lumbar support

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Additional Features

Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Genuine Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/3.6 kW Onboard Charger
3 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 11.6 kWh Capacity

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

2021 Volvo XC60