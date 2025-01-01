Menu
Real nice local lease return with new brakes all around. Climate - Heated windscreen wiper blades - Heated rear seats - Heated steering wheel Advanced - Head-up display - IntelliSafe Assist - 360° camera - Power outlet, luggage compartment - Wireless mobile phone charging - Front seat massage - Luggage Cover - Eyeglass Holder - Mud Flaps: Front & Rear - Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel - Protection package - Park Assist Pilot - Bowers & Wilkins audio system - Air Quality with advanced air cleaner Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer permit #5564

2021 Volvo XC60

25,316 KM

$41,444

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volvo XC60

Inscription Advanced | Bowers

13083395

2021 Volvo XC60

Inscription Advanced | Bowers

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$41,444

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,316KM
VIN LYVA22RL3MB789499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6ETWB
  • Mileage 25,316 KM

Vehicle Description

Real nice local lease return with new brakes all around.
Climate
- Heated windscreen wiper blades
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel

Advanced
- Head-up display
- IntelliSafe Assist
- 360° camera
- Power outlet, luggage compartment
- Wireless mobile phone charging

- Front seat massage
- Luggage Cover
- Eyeglass Holder
- Mud Flaps: Front & Rear
- Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel
- Protection package
- Park Assist Pilot
- Bowers & Wilkins audio system
- Air Quality with advanced air cleaner
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Care Key
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist

Interior

Immobilizer
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 20" 8-Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy
Tires: 255/45R20
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Convenience

Genuine wood console insert

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

