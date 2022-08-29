$58,979+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC60
Momentum 360 Cam | Wireless Charger
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
$58,979
- Listing ID: 9072364
- Stock #: F4PJA8
- VIN: LYVA22RKXMB873343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 25,046 KM
Vehicle Description
Ultra well equipped program car straight from Volvo Canada!
- Advanced
- Interior high level illumination
- Power outlet, luggage compartment
- Wireless mobile phone charging
- IntelliSafe Assist
- Head-up display
- 360° Camera
Climate
- Heated windscreen wiper blades
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
Premium
- Rear and front park assist
- HomeLink®
- Sensus Navigation
- Power folding outer rear head restraints
- Automatically dimmed inner rear-view mirror with compass
- Mud Flaps
- Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel
- Load Securing Net
- Protection package **
- Luggage Cover
- 20 5-Double Spoke Tech Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564
Vehicle Features
