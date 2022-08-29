Menu
2021 Volvo XC60

25,046 KM

Details Description Features

$58,979

+ tax & licensing
$58,979

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2021 Volvo XC60

2021 Volvo XC60

Momentum 360 Cam | Wireless Charger

2021 Volvo XC60

Momentum 360 Cam | Wireless Charger

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$58,979

+ taxes & licensing

25,046KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9072364
  Stock #: F4PJA8
  VIN: LYVA22RKXMB873343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,046 KM

Vehicle Description

Ultra well equipped program car straight from Volvo Canada!
- Advanced
- Interior high level illumination
- Power outlet, luggage compartment
- Wireless mobile phone charging
- IntelliSafe Assist
- Head-up display
- 360° Camera

Climate
- Heated windscreen wiper blades
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel

Premium
- Rear and front park assist
- HomeLink®
- Sensus Navigation
- Power folding outer rear head restraints
- Automatically dimmed inner rear-view mirror with compass

- Mud Flaps
- Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel
- Load Securing Net
- Protection package **
- Luggage Cover
- 20 5-Double Spoke Tech Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
Temporary spare tire
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,422 kgs
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver seat memory and 2-way lumbar support
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Care Key
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

