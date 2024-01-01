Menu
Account
Sign In
Employee Driven! Local Lease Return! Lounge 1 - Head-up display - 360° camera Climate - Heated windscreen washer nozzles - Heated rear seats - Heated steering wheel - Eyeglass Holder - Load Securing Net - Sim Card - Park Assist Pilot - 21 8-Multi Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel - Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel* - Protection Package - Integrated booster cushion Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer Permit #5564 Dealer permit #5564

2021 Volvo XC90

43,343 KM

Details Description Features

$54,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Volvo XC90

Inscription Climate | Lounge | Booster

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volvo XC90

Inscription Climate | Lounge | Booster

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Contact Seller

$54,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,343KM
VIN YV4A22PL2M1733416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Amber/Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,343 KM

Vehicle Description

Employee Driven! Local Lease Return!
Lounge 1
- Head-up display
- 360° camera

Climate
- Heated windscreen washer nozzles
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel

- Eyeglass Holder
- Load Securing Net
- Sim Card
- Park Assist Pilot
- 21 8-Multi Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel
- Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel*
- Protection Package
- Integrated booster cushion
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
210 Amp Alternator
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
95-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,750 kgs
782.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Simulated woodgrain trim
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather Door Trim Insert
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Fixed Bucket Bucket 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Care Key
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Pilot Assist

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual Fold Into Floor
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Used 2022 Cadillac XT4 Sport for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Cadillac XT4 Sport 33,993 KM $41,899 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT Mint | Low KM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Mazda CX-30 GT Mint | Low KM 48,051 KM $32,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium Lease Return | Local | Pano Roof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford Edge Titanium Lease Return | Local | Pano Roof 62,251 KM $34,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,987

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2021 Volvo XC90