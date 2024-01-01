Menu
Account
Sign In
4 New tires and new brakes on this, local lease return! Climate - Heated windscreen washer nozzles - Heated rear seats - Heated steering wheel Lounge 1 - Head-up display - 360° camera - Interior high-level illumination - Sim Card - 21 5-V Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel - Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel - Protection Package - Air Quality with advanced air cleaner - Door Sunshades - Luggage Cover - Park Assist Pilot Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer permit #5564

2021 Volvo XC90

68,721 KM

Details Description Features

$45,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Volvo XC90

Momentum 360 Cam | Climate | New Tires

Watch This Vehicle
12043972

2021 Volvo XC90

Momentum 360 Cam | Climate | New Tires

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Contact Seller

$45,899

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,721KM
VIN YV4A221K6M1752678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Blond
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5X2D5
  • Mileage 68,721 KM

Vehicle Description

4 New tires and new brakes on this, local lease return!
Climate
- Heated windscreen washer nozzles
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel

Lounge 1
- Head-up display
- 360° camera

- Interior high-level illumination
- Sim Card
- 21 5-V Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel
- Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel
- Protection Package
- Air Quality with advanced air cleaner
- Door Sunshades
- Luggage Cover
- Park Assist Pilot
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Sensus Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Care Key
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
City Safety Front Cross Traffic Mitigation

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Genuine wood door panel insert
Speed Compensated Volume Control
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed Bucket Bucket 3rd Row Seat Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Used 2016 Honda Pilot Touring 2 Sets of Wheels and Tires! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Honda Pilot Touring 2 Sets of Wheels and Tires! 130,729 KM $28,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 2.0L AWD | Heated Wheel | CarPlay for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 2.0L AWD | Heated Wheel | CarPlay 66,951 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum New Brakes | 360 Camera | Remote Start for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Nissan Murano Platinum New Brakes | 360 Camera | Remote Start 141,387 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,899

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2021 Volvo XC90