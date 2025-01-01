2021 Volvo XC90

Menu
Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Used
68,341KM
VIN YV4BR0CL6M1719450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Amber/Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F61R9H
  • Mileage 68,341 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease Return!
Climate
- Heated windscreen washer nozzles
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel

Lounge 1
- Head-up display
- 360° camera

- Bowers & Wilkins audio system
- Sim Card
- 21 8-Multi Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel
- Air Quality with advanced air cleaner PM 2.5
- Park Assist Pilot
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Care Key
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
City Safety Front Cross Traffic Mitigation

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Fixed Bucket Bucket 3rd Row Seat Front
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/3.7 kW Onboard Charger
3 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 11.6 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

