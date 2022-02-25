Menu
2021 Volvo XC90

21,049 KM

Details Description Features

$76,939

+ tax & licensing
$76,939

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2021 Volvo XC90

2021 Volvo XC90

Momentum Climate 360 Cam Heads-Up

2021 Volvo XC90

Momentum Climate 360 Cam Heads-Up

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$76,939

+ taxes & licensing

21,049KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8357271
  • Stock #: F4DTG8
  • VIN: YV4A22PK2M1712766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,049 KM

Vehicle Description

Ultra Low Mileage! Great Condition! Save thousands from new!
Climate Package
- Heated windscreen washer nozzles
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Seats
- Protection Package
- 20 5-Multispoke Matt Graphite Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel
- Park Assist Pilot
- Head-up display
- Air Quality with advanced air cleaner
- 360° Camera
- Load Securing Net
- Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
Temporary spare tire
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
1 Skid Plate
210 Amp Alternator
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
1724# Maximum Payload
Full-Time All-Wheel
95-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,750 kgs
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver seat memory and 2-way lumbar support
Fixed Bucket Bucket 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Sensus Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage, Rear Centre Armrest and Third Row Centre Armrest w/Storage
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Care Key
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Audio Theft Deterrent
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

