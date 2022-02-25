2021 Volvo XC90

$76,939 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 0 4 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8357271

Stock #: F4DTG8

VIN: YV4A22PK2M1712766

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal White Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 21,049 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive TOURING SUSPENSION Engine Oil Cooler Temporary spare tire Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 71 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 1 Skid Plate 210 Amp Alternator 3.33 Axle Ratio Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs 1724# Maximum Payload Full-Time All-Wheel 95-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,750 kgs Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Navigation System Tire Pressure Monitor HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver seat memory and 2-way lumbar support Fixed Bucket Bucket 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Sensus Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Front Centre Armrest w/Storage, Rear Centre Armrest and Third Row Centre Armrest w/Storage Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS CITY SAFETY Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Blind Spot Power Rear Child Safety Locks Care Key Cruise Control-Steering Assist Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Memory Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Audio Theft Deterrent Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

