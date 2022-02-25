2021 Volvo XC90

$79,998 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 1 2 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8357274

8357274 Stock #: F4EK71

F4EK71 VIN: YV4A22PM2M1737006

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal White Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 22,127 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Temporary spare tire Sport tuned suspension Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 71 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 1 Skid Plate 210 Amp Alternator 3.33 Axle Ratio Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs 1724# Maximum Payload Full-Time All-Wheel 95-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,750 kgs Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Metal-Look Side Windows Trim Black Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Leather Door Trim Insert Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 10-Way Driver Seat 10-Way Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Aluminum Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard Digital/Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Fixed Bucket Bucket 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Front Centre Armrest w/Storage, Rear Centre Armrest and Third Row Centre Armrest w/Storage Heated Front Contour Sport Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver/passenger seat memory, cushion extension and 4-way lumbar support Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS CITY SAFETY Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Blind Spot Power Rear Child Safety Locks Care Key Cruise Control-Steering Assist Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Memory Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Audio Theft Deterrent Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

