Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2022 Acura MDX

64,694 KM

$48,996

+ tax & licensing

2022 Acura MDX

64,694 KM

$48,996

+ tax & licensing
2022 Acura MDX

A-Spec

2022 Acura MDX

A-Spec

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$48,996

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,694KM
VIN 5J8YE1H0XNL800505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LIQUID CARBON METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,694 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Traffic jam assist
Blind Spot Information System (BSI) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
4-Way Power Lumbar Support
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P255/50R20 105H

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters and Integrated Dynamics System (IDS)

Additional Features

2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable driver's and front passenger's seat
3-position memory system for driver's seat and 2-position memory system for passenger's seat
2 Manual and w/Tilt Head Restraints

2022 Acura MDX