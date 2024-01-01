$47,633+ tax & licensing
2022 Acura RDX
A-Spec | No Accidents | Local
2022 Acura RDX
A-Spec | No Accidents | Local
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$47,633
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LIQUID CARBON METALLIC
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 13,044 KM
Vehicle Description
Very sharp compact SUV that feels much bigger when driving. Balance of warranty and very well equipped!
Clean CARFAX and loaded with great features such as:
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Power Moonroof
* Factory Remote Start
* Heated and Cooled Front Power Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Navigation
* Heated Wiper Zone
* Acura Link
* Lane Departure Mitigation
* Rear Park Assist Camera
* Blind Spot Assist
* Collision Mitigation Braking System
* Satellite Radio
and so much more to review with you! Call for details or a walk around video!
Exterior color is called Liquid Carbon Metallic, how cool is that. Like a Terminator or something?
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Winnipeg Jaguar
Winnipeg Jaguar
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030