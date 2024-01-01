Menu
Account
Sign In
Very sharp compact SUV that feels much bigger when driving. Balance of warranty and very well equipped! Clean CARFAX and loaded with great features such as: * Apple Car Play/Android Auto * Power Moonroof * Factory Remote Start * Heated and Cooled Front Power Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Navigation * Heated Wiper Zone * Acura Link * Lane Departure Mitigation * Rear Park Assist Camera * Blind Spot Assist * Collision Mitigation Braking System * Satellite Radio and so much more to review with you! Call for details or a walk around video! Exterior color is called Liquid Carbon Metallic, how cool is that. Like a Terminator or something? Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2022 Acura RDX

13,044 KM

Details Description Features

$47,633

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Acura RDX

A-Spec | No Accidents | Local

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Acura RDX

A-Spec | No Accidents | Local

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Contact Seller

$47,633

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
13,044KM
VIN 5J8TC2H69NL805284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LIQUID CARBON METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,044 KM

Vehicle Description

Very sharp compact SUV that feels much bigger when driving. Balance of warranty and very well equipped!
Clean CARFAX and loaded with great features such as:

* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Power Moonroof
* Factory Remote Start
* Heated and Cooled Front Power Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Navigation
* Heated Wiper Zone
* Acura Link
* Lane Departure Mitigation
* Rear Park Assist Camera
* Blind Spot Assist
* Collision Mitigation Braking System
* Satellite Radio

and so much more to review with you! Call for details or a walk around video!
Exterior color is called Liquid Carbon Metallic, how cool is that. Like a Terminator or something?
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.


Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
4.17 axle ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
GVWR: 2,280 kgs (5,027 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
64.7 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC 4-Cylinder VTEC -inc: Turbocharged
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Bodyside Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Underbody
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P255/45R20 101V AS

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Multi Zone Auto-Climate Control Air Conditioning w/Gps Linked
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable driver's and front passenger's seat w/lumbar support, 4-way adjustable headrest and remote-linked 2-position memory system for driver's seat
Interior Trim -inc: Alcantara Simulated Suede Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Leatherette/Aluminum Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Surround View Back-Up Camera w/Washer

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio Sys -inc: Windows Media audio playback capability, 16 speakers, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth streaming audio, HD Radio ready, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, USB audio i...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

Used 2012 BMW X5 35i | Local | X Drive for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2012 BMW X5 35i | Local | X Drive 129,522 KM $16,374 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne S AWD | Local | No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Porsche Cayenne S AWD | Local | No Accidents 88,845 KM $37,887 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT | Low Km | Apple Car Play for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT | Low Km | Apple Car Play 20,538 KM $34,568 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,633

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2022 Acura RDX