2022 Audi A3

636 KM

Details

$57,000

+ tax & licensing
$57,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2022 Audi A3

2022 Audi A3

Sedan Progressiv | S-Line Package | LED Headlights | DEMO

2022 Audi A3

Sedan Progressiv | S-Line Package | LED Headlights | DEMO

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$57,000

+ taxes & licensing

636KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8680985
  Stock #: 261070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black w/Gray Stitch
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 636 KM

Vehicle Description

Great things really do come in compact packages! This super low KM 2022 Audi A3 Progressiv with Quattro All-Wheel Drive is fuel efficient, easy to park and packed with great features! You get almost 4 years or 80,000km of factory warranty plus a very long list of luxurious features including: heated leather seating, huge panoramic sunroof, foot activated power trunk, dual power seats, blind spot monitoring w/rear cross traffic alert and lane departure warning.Plus as an added bonus, this sporty sedan includes the following extra options: * 19 Inch 5-Arm Trapezoid Design Rims ($800) * Advanced LED Headlight Package ($900) * S-Line Sport Package ($1250)Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 0.9% and up to 5.59% available depending on model and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

