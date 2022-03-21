$57,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
2022 Audi A3
Sedan Progressiv | S-Line Package | LED Headlights | DEMO
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$57,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8680985
- Stock #: 261070
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black w/Gray Stitch
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 636 KM
Vehicle Description
Great things really do come in compact packages! This super low KM 2022 Audi A3 Progressiv with Quattro All-Wheel Drive is fuel efficient, easy to park and packed with great features! You get almost 4 years or 80,000km of factory warranty plus a very long list of luxurious features including: heated leather seating, huge panoramic sunroof, foot activated power trunk, dual power seats, blind spot monitoring w/rear cross traffic alert and lane departure warning.Plus as an added bonus, this sporty sedan includes the following extra options: * 19 Inch 5-Arm Trapezoid Design Rims ($800) * Advanced LED Headlight Package ($900) * S-Line Sport Package ($1250)Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 0.9% and up to 5.59% available depending on model and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Audi Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.