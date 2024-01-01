Menu
Account
Sign In
In the competitive landscape of luxury compact SUVs, the 2022 Audi Q3 Komfort stands out as a remarkable option, offering a blend of sophisticated design, advanced technology, and impressive performance. As a premium choice in the used car market, the 2022 Q3 Komfort delivers the quintessential Audi experience combining refinement with functionality. The Q3 Komfort features Audis renowned Quattro all-wheel-drive system, which enhances traction and stability, ensuring confident performance in various driving conditions. The smooth and precise seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission further contributes to the Q3s dynamic handling and overall driving enjoyment.<br /><br /><br /><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2022 AUDI Q3 KOMFORT</strong><ul> <li>Sunroof</li> <li>Leather Interior</li></ul><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong><ul> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Heated Steering Wheel</li> <li>Dual-Climate Control</li> <li>Adaptive Cruise Control</li> <li>Power Liftgate</li> <li>Power Driver Seat</li></ul><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong><ul> <li>Rear View Camera</li> <li>Pedestrian Detection</li> <li>Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</li> <li>Lane Departure Alert</li> <li>Blind Spot Alert</li> <li>Emergency Braking Assist</li> <li>Electronic Parking Brake</li> <li>Parking Distance Sensor</li> <li>Traction Control</li> <li>Stability Control</li></ul><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong><ul> <li>8.8-Inch Touch-Screen</li> <li>Apple Carplay</li> <li>Android Auto</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>AM/FM Stereo</li> <li>USB Ports</li></ul><br /><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong><ul> <li>2.0L I4 Engine</li> <li>Automatic Transmission</li></ul><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2022 Audi Q3

19,750 KM

Details Description Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Audi Q3

KOMFORT-QUATTRO AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Audi Q3

KOMFORT-QUATTRO AWD

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 11707402
  2. 11707402
  3. 11707402
  4. 11707402
  5. 11707402
  6. 11707402
  7. 11707402
  8. 11707402
  9. 11707402
  10. 11707402
  11. 11707402
  12. 11707402
  13. 11707402
  14. 11707402
  15. 11707402
  16. 11707402
  17. 11707402
  18. 11707402
  19. 11707402
  20. 11707402
  21. 11707402
  22. 11707402
  23. 11707402
  24. 11707402
  25. 11707402
  26. 11707402
  27. 11707402
  28. 11707402
  29. 11707402
  30. 11707402
  31. 11707402
  32. 11707402
  33. 11707402
Contact Seller

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,750KM
VIN WA1AECF38N1020517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,750 KM

Vehicle Description

In the competitive landscape of luxury compact SUVs, the 2022 Audi Q3 Komfort stands out as a remarkable option, offering a blend of sophisticated design, advanced technology, and impressive performance. As a premium choice in the used car market, the 2022 Q3 Komfort delivers the quintessential Audi experience combining refinement with functionality. The Q3 Komfort features Audi's renowned Quattro all-wheel-drive system, which enhances traction and stability, ensuring confident performance in various driving conditions. The smooth and precise seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission further contributes to the Q3's dynamic handling and overall driving enjoyment.


FEATURES OF THE 2022 AUDI Q3 KOMFORT
  • Sunroof
  • Leather Interior

CONVENIENCE
  • Heated Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Driver Seat

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Pedestrian Detection
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Departure Alert
  • Blind Spot Alert
  • Emergency Braking Assist
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • Parking Distance Sensor
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control

TECHNOLOGY
  • 8.8-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Apple Carplay
  • Android Auto
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports

PERFORMANCE
  • 2.0L I4 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X-ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOW KMS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X-ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOW KMS 51,750 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 SPORT- LOW KMS CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 RAM 1500 SPORT- LOW KMS CLEAN CARFAX 19,000 KM $59,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD - Family Comfort & Convenience!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD - Family Comfort & Convenience!! 42,750 KM $45,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2022 Audi Q3