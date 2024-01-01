$41,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Audi Q3
KOMFORT-QUATTRO AWD
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
Used
19,750KM
VIN WA1AECF38N1020517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,750 KM
Vehicle Description
In the competitive landscape of luxury compact SUVs, the 2022 Audi Q3 Komfort stands out as a remarkable option, offering a blend of sophisticated design, advanced technology, and impressive performance. As a premium choice in the used car market, the 2022 Q3 Komfort delivers the quintessential Audi experience combining refinement with functionality. The Q3 Komfort features Audi's renowned Quattro all-wheel-drive system, which enhances traction and stability, ensuring confident performance in various driving conditions. The smooth and precise seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission further contributes to the Q3's dynamic handling and overall driving enjoyment.
FEATURES OF THE 2022 AUDI Q3 KOMFORT
- Sunroof
- Leather Interior
CONVENIENCE
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Dual-Climate Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Power Liftgate
- Power Driver Seat
SAFETY FEATURES
- Rear View Camera
- Pedestrian Detection
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Lane Departure Alert
- Blind Spot Alert
- Emergency Braking Assist
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Parking Distance Sensor
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
TECHNOLOGY
- 8.8-Inch Touch-Screen
- Apple Carplay
- Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
PERFORMANCE
- 2.0L I4 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
