We have temporarily moved! We are just down the street at 810 Regent Ave. West. We are building a brand new Birchwood Kia Regent! Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: Free CARFAX history report A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Birchwood Certified Inspection Service records if available Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model. Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why were the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba! Dealer permit #4176

2022 Audi Q4 e-tron

21,331 KM

$45,887

+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi Q4 e-tron

Komfort

2022 Audi Q4 e-tron

Komfort

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$45,887

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,331KM
VIN WA1G2AFZ8NP043837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pebble Gray
  • Interior Colour Santos Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5PYN2
  • Mileage 21,331 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
TBD Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: Dual Asynchronous Electric 220kW -inc: front asynchronous and rear permanent magnet synchronous motors and 82 kW battery
Transmission: Single-Speed Direct Drive Automatic
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11 kW Onboard Charger, 83 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V and 9 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment
Audi connect Selective Service Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Seats -inc: power driver seat, manually adjustable passenger seat and 4-way power lumbar for driver's seat

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Audi pre sense front
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Convenience

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
180w Regular Amplifier
Radio: MMI Radio Plus w/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: Audi smartphone interface, HD radio w/FM reception only, Bluetooth and USB-C charging ports, 10.1" touch display, Audi sound system and digital instrument cluster w/10.25" display

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11 kW Onboard Charger
Heated Front Seats -inc: power driver seat
manually adjustable passenger seat and 4-way power lumbar for driver's seat
Radio: MMI Radio Plus w/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: Audi smartphone interface
HD radio w/FM reception only
Bluetooth and USB-C charging ports
10.1" touch display
Audi sound system and digital instrument cluster w/10.25" display
83 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V and 9 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

