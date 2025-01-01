Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025 Dealer permit #0025

2022 Audi Q5

86,208 KM

Details Description Features

$34,521

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV

Watch This Vehicle
12909740

2022 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. 12909740
  2. 12909740
  3. 12909740
  4. 12909740
Contact Seller

$34,521

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,208KM
VIN WA1EAAFY5N2126608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F6BKFJ
  • Mileage 86,208 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Low Tire Pressure Warning
Audi side assist Blind Spot

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Additional Features

Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Audi pre sense rear
Wheels: 8.0J x 19" 5-Twin-Arm Design -inc: Graphite gray

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto SR5 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto SR5 48,769 KM $46,693 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Rondo LX Safetied AS-IS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Kia Rondo LX Safetied AS-IS 154,767 KM $11,845 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Buick Encore GX Preferred for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Buick Encore GX Preferred 39,824 KM $28,586 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,521

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2022 Audi Q5