2022 Audi RS 4
Q8 | Massage Seats | Black Optics | RS Design | Trailer Hitch
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$185,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8729840
- Stock #: 261750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Florett Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Blk/Express Red Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 262 KM
Vehicle Description
The stats for this super-SUV speak for themselves: 591 horsepower from the twin-turbo V8 power train and Quattro All-Wheel Drive grips the pavement as you accelerate from 0-60mph in approximately 3.2 seconds! This virtually brand new new 2022 Audi RS Q8 is dressed to impress in gorgeous Florett Silver Metallic with contrasting black interior that features red stitching. Accident-free and lots of factory warranty remaining. Plus as an added bonus, this ultra rare find includes all the highly desirable options such as: * Trailer Hitch ($550) * RS Design Package w/Alcantara Steering Wheel & Red Trimmed Seatbelts ($1500) * Red Brake Calipers ($500) * Black Optics Package ($1900) * Massaging & Ventilated RS Sport Seats ($1500)Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 0.9% and up to 5.59% available depending on model and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!
Vehicle Features
