Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Audi S5 Sportback

3,567 KM

Details Description Features

$84,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$84,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2022 Audi S5 Sportback

2022 Audi S5 Sportback

Technik | Sport Differential | Head Up Display | Sport Exhaust

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Audi S5 Sportback

Technik | Sport Differential | Head Up Display | Sport Exhaust

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

  1. 9449517
  2. 9449517
  3. 9449517
  4. 9449517
  5. 9449517
  6. 9449517
Contact Seller

$84,000

+ taxes & licensing

3,567KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9449517
  • Stock #: 263500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tango Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 3,567 KM

Vehicle Description

Turn on the diamond quilted massaging leather seats and fire up the 349 horsepower turbocharged 3.0L V6 power train as you get ready to rocket from 0-60mph in as little as 4.3 seconds while the Quattro All-Wheel Drive system puts every one of those ponies to the ground! Get noticed in this eye catching Tango Red Metallic 2022 Audi S5 Sportback that just arrived from Audi Canada in top of the line Technik trim! You get heated leather massaging seats, sunroof, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, top view 360 degree camera system , navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit and more! Plus as an added bonus, this beautiful Sportback includes the following extra options: * Black Rings & Badges ($350) * Rear Side Airbags ($500) * Red Brake Calipers ($600) * Black Optics ($800) * Carbon Fiber Mirror Caps ($825) * Metallic Paint Upgrade ($890) * Carbon Atlas Inlays ($900) * 20 Inch Twin Spoke V Rim Upgrade ($1000) * Head Up Display ($1100) * Sound Enhancing Sport Exhaust ($1100) * Carbon Fiber Trunk Spoiler ($1200) * Dynamic Package w/Sport Differential & S Adaptive Suspension ($2950) * Winter Tire & Rim Package ($3550)Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 6.99% and up to 7.59% available depending on model and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Rear Side Airbags
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Park Assist
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Red brake calipers
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Carbon Atlas Inlays
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Dynamic Steering
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Carbon Fibre Spoiler
Requires Subscription
Carbon Fibre Mirror Covers
BLACK FINE NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: diamond stitching
TANGO RED METALLIC
SOUND-ENHANCING EXHAUST
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
WHEELS: 9.0J X 20" 5-V-SPOKE DESIGN -inc: Matte titanium finish Tires: 265/30R20 94Y XL Performance
DYNAMIC PACKAGE -inc: S Adaptive Damping Suspension quattro w/Sport Differential
BLACK RINGS & BADGING
BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE -inc: Body-Coloured Side Mirrors Gloss Black Grille & Window Surrounds

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2022 Audi S5 Sportba...
 3,567 KM
$84,000 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 25,092 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic
2022 Audi S5 Sportba...
 12,783 KM
$75,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory