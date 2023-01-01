$84,000+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi S5 Sportback
Technik | Sport Differential | Head Up Display | Sport Exhaust
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
$84,000
- Listing ID: 9449517
- Stock #: 263500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tango Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 3,567 KM
Vehicle Description
Turn on the diamond quilted massaging leather seats and fire up the 349 horsepower turbocharged 3.0L V6 power train as you get ready to rocket from 0-60mph in as little as 4.3 seconds while the Quattro All-Wheel Drive system puts every one of those ponies to the ground! Get noticed in this eye catching Tango Red Metallic 2022 Audi S5 Sportback that just arrived from Audi Canada in top of the line Technik trim! You get heated leather massaging seats, sunroof, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, top view 360 degree camera system , navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit and more! Plus as an added bonus, this beautiful Sportback includes the following extra options: * Black Rings & Badges ($350) * Rear Side Airbags ($500) * Red Brake Calipers ($600) * Black Optics ($800) * Carbon Fiber Mirror Caps ($825) * Metallic Paint Upgrade ($890) * Carbon Atlas Inlays ($900) * 20 Inch Twin Spoke V Rim Upgrade ($1000) * Head Up Display ($1100) * Sound Enhancing Sport Exhaust ($1100) * Carbon Fiber Trunk Spoiler ($1200) * Dynamic Package w/Sport Differential & S Adaptive Suspension ($2950) * Winter Tire & Rim Package ($3550)Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 6.99% and up to 7.59% available depending on model and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!
Vehicle Features
