2022 Audi S5 Sportback

$84,000 + taxes & licensing 3 , 5 6 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9449517

9449517 Stock #: 263500

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tango Red Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 3,567 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Rear Side Airbags Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Park Assist Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Red brake calipers Headlights-Auto-Leveling Led Headlights Hands-Free Liftgate Seat-Massage Carbon Atlas Inlays Generic Sun/Moonroof Dynamic Steering Driver Restriction Features Rear Collision Mitigation Carbon Fibre Spoiler Requires Subscription Carbon Fibre Mirror Covers BLACK FINE NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: diamond stitching TANGO RED METALLIC SOUND-ENHANCING EXHAUST Front collision mitigation Cruise Control Steering Assist Aerial View Display System WHEELS: 9.0J X 20" 5-V-SPOKE DESIGN -inc: Matte titanium finish Tires: 265/30R20 94Y XL Performance DYNAMIC PACKAGE -inc: S Adaptive Damping Suspension quattro w/Sport Differential BLACK RINGS & BADGING BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE -inc: Body-Coloured Side Mirrors Gloss Black Grille & Window Surrounds

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.