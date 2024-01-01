Menu
WOW, what a stunner. 2022 BMW M240i with xDrive! Local vehicle with low km, certified to BMW CPO standards. Come drive it today! - HEA Package II - 19 Alloy Wheels - Lumbar Support - SiriusXM Satellite Radio - Black Exterior Contents Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2022 BMW 2 Series

12,293 KM

$53,981

+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW 2 Series

M240i xDrive HEA | CPO | Low KM

2022 BMW 2 Series

M240i xDrive HEA | CPO | Low KM

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$53,981

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,293KM
VIN 3MW53CM01N8C39723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,293 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, what a stunner. 2022 BMW M240i with xDrive! Local vehicle with low km, certified to BMW CPO standards. Come drive it today!
- HEA Package II
- 19" Alloy Wheels
- Lumbar Support
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Black Exterior Contents
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
2.81 Axle Ratio
52 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Regenerative Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.0L 24V 6-Cylinder

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Teleservices
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
ConnectedDrive services
Connected Package Professional
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
BMW Live Cockpit Plus
BMW Maps Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear
Active Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio
205w Regular Amplifier
Artti Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

USB port
HARD DRIVE
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
6.5" touch screen
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Uconnect 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

