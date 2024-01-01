$53,981+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW 2 Series
M240i xDrive HEA | CPO | Low KM
2022 BMW 2 Series
M240i xDrive HEA | CPO | Low KM
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$53,981
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 12,293 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW, what a stunner. 2022 BMW M240i with xDrive! Local vehicle with low km, certified to BMW CPO standards. Come drive it today!
- HEA Package II
- 19" Alloy Wheels
- Lumbar Support
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Black Exterior Contents
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Security
Additional Features
