Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 BMW 2 Series

19,653 KM

Details Description Features

$65,981

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$65,981

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2022 BMW 2 Series

2022 BMW 2 Series

M240i xDrive Employee Lease | HUD | Harman/Kardon

Watch This Vehicle

2022 BMW 2 Series

M240i xDrive Employee Lease | HUD | Harman/Kardon

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 9046735
  2. 9046735
  3. 9046735
  4. 9046735
  5. 9046735
  6. 9046735
  7. 9046735
  8. 9046735
  9. 9046735
  10. 9046735
  11. 9046735
  12. 9046735
  13. 9046735
  14. 9046735
  15. 9046735
  16. 9046735
  17. 9046735
  18. 9046735
  19. 9046735
  20. 9046735
  21. 9046735
  22. 9046735
  23. 9046735
  24. 9046735
  25. 9046735
Contact Seller

$65,981

+ taxes & licensing

19,653KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9046735
  • Stock #: F4PV1J
  • VIN: 3MW53CM07N8C38155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brooklyn Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black w/Blue Stitching
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,653 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free
- Adaptive LED Headlights
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Black Exterior Contents
- Navigation
- Blind Spot
- Front Collision With Emergency Braking
- Lane Departure and Lane Keep Assist
- 382hp
- Sunroof
- Leather
- Comfort Access
- Digital Key
- Remote Engine Start from Key or MyBMW App
- Touchscreen
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Adjust Seat Side Bolsters
- Active Kidney Grills
- M Sport Differential
- Ambient Lighting
- High Beam Assist
- HUD
- H/K
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
2.81 Axle Ratio
52 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Regenerative Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.0L 24V 6-Cylinder
Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Teleservices
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
ConnectedDrive services
Connected Package Professional
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
BMW Live Cockpit Plus
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
BMW Maps Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear
Active Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Spoiler
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Automatic Transmission
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
MP3 Player
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio
205w Regular Amplifier
Artti Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
USB port
aux audio input jack
HARD DRIVE
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
6.5" touch screen
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Audio Aux Input
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Uconnect 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

2022 BMW 2 Series M2...
 19,653 KM
$65,981 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X3 xDrive30...
 62,100 KM
$42,982 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X3 xDrive30...
 38,684 KM
$42,982 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory