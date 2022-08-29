2022 BMW 2 Series

$65,981 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 6 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9046735

9046735 Stock #: F4PV1J

F4PV1J VIN: 3MW53CM07N8C38155

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brooklyn Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black w/Blue Stitching

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 19,653 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Engine Oil Cooler Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls 2.81 Axle Ratio 52 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic Regenerative Alternator Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 3.0L 24V 6-Cylinder Interior Security System Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Fixed Rear Windows Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Smart Device Integration HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Teleservices 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry ConnectedDrive services Connected Package Professional Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material BMW Live Cockpit Plus Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents BMW Maps Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear Active Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Spoiler Variable Intermittent Wipers Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Powertrain Automatic Transmission Locking/Limited Slip Differential Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Window Grid Diversity Antenna HiFi Sound System 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Streaming Audio 205w Regular Amplifier Artti Real-Time Traffic Display Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Folding Mirrors USB port aux audio input jack HARD DRIVE Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic 6.5" touch screen Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Audio Aux Input 8 Spd Automatic Transmission Uconnect 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

