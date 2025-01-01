Menu
Local, One Owner, Lease Return! - Heads Up Display - Comfort Access with Proximity Sense -Ambient LIghting Package - Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System - Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera - LED Headlights - Driving Assistant - Active Lane Departure Warning - Active Blind Spot Detection -Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - Navigation - Touchscreen - Sunroof - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - MyBMW Remote Engine Start from App or Key Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles

2022 BMW 3 Series

10,390 KM

$62,982

+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive Enhanced | Digital Cockpit Professional

12484015

2022 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive Enhanced | Digital Cockpit Professional

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$62,982

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,390KM
VIN WBA5U9C0XNFM14365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,390 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Lease Return!
- Heads Up Display
- Comfort Access with Proximity Sense
-Ambient LIghting Package
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- LED Headlights
- Driving Assistant
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Active Blind Spot Detection
-Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Navigation
- Touchscreen
- Sunroof
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start from App or Key
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Additional Features

Radio data system
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$62,982

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2022 BMW 3 Series