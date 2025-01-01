Menu
2022 BMW 3 Series

58,333 KM

$38,982

+ taxes & licensing
2022 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Enhanced | HUD | Remote Start

2022 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Enhanced | HUD | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$38,982

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,333KM
VIN 3MW5R7J02N8C32273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,333 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Lease Return!
- Heads Up Display HUD
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start form App or Key
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Sunroof
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional Digital Dash
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Comfort Access with Proximity Auto Lock and Unlock
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Driving Assistant
- Active Lane Departure Assist
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- Front and Rear Park Distance Control
- Backup Camera
- LED Headlights
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$38,982

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2022 BMW 3 Series