$95,900+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW M3
Competition M xDrive Premium Package | Sunroof
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 45,363 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Leased Vehicle!
- M DrivePro
- BMW Laserlight Headlights
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- M Heads Up Display
- Harman Kardon Surround Sound System
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Galvanic Controls
- Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Glass Sunroof
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Driving Assistnat
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer permit #9740
