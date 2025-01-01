Menu
Local, One Owner, Leased Vehicle! - M DrivePro - BMW Laserlight Headlights - Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera - M Heads Up Display - Harman Kardon Surround Sound System - BMW Drive Recorder - Galvanic Controls - Heated and Ventilated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Universal Garage Door Opener - Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk - Glass Sunroof - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - Driving Assistnat - Active Lane Departure Warning - Active Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2022 BMW M3

45,363 KM

$95,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW M3

Competition M xDrive Premium Package | Sunroof

12458412

2022 BMW M3

Competition M xDrive Premium Package | Sunroof

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$95,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,363KM
VIN WBS43AY01NFL93295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,363 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Leased Vehicle!
- M DrivePro
- BMW Laserlight Headlights
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- M Heads Up Display
- Harman Kardon Surround Sound System
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Galvanic Controls
- Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Glass Sunroof
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Driving Assistnat
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension

Additional Features

USB port
HARD DRIVE
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6.5" touch screen
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Uconnect 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 BMW M3