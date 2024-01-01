Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2022 BMW M340i xDrive is a remarkable vehicle that combines exhilarating performance with luxurious comfort and cutting-edge technology. Whether youre navigating city streets or taking on winding country roads, this sports sedan delivers an exceptional driving experience that is sure to impress. If youre in the market for a car that offers the best of both worlds, the M340i xDrive deserves a spot at the top of your list. Beyond its impressive specs and features, the M340i xDrive embodies the essence of BMWs commitment to driving pleasure. The seamless integration of power and precision makes every journey memorable, while the sophisticated design and premium materials ensure you travel in style. The advanced technology not only enhances convenience but also provides peace of mind with its comprehensive safety features.<br /><br /><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2022 BMW M340I XDRIVE</strong><ul> <li>Sunroof</li> <li>Leather Interior</li></ul><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong><ul> <li>Heated Steering Wheel</li> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Dual-Climate Control</li> <li>Cruise Control</li> <li>Power Driver & Passenger Seat</li> <li>Remote Trunk Release</li> <li>Heads-Up Display</li></ul><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong><ul> <li>Surround View Camera</li> <li>Forward Collision Warning</li> <li>Lane Departure Alert</li> <li>Blind Spot Alert</li> <li>Emergency Braking Assist</li> <li>Electronic Parking Brake</li> <li>Parking Distance Sensor</li> <li>Tire Pressure Monitoring System</li> <li>Traction Control</li> <li>Stability Control</li> <li>Anti-Lock Brake System</li></ul><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong><ul> <li>8.8-Inch Touch-Screen</li> <li>Apple CarPlay</li> <li>Android Auto</li> <li>SiriusXM</li> <li>Navigation</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>AM/FM Stereo</li> <li>USB Ports</li> <li>10-Speaker</li></ul><br /><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong><ul> <li>3.0L I6 Engine</li> <li>Automatic Transmission </li></ul><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this used 2022 BMW 3 SERIES please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2022 BMW M340i

76,750 KM

Details Description

$56,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 BMW M340i

xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2022 BMW M340i

xDrive

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 11828804
  2. 11828804
  3. 11828804
  4. 11828804
  5. 11828804
  6. 11828804
  7. 11828804
  8. 11828804
  9. 11828804
  10. 11828804
  11. 11828804
  12. 11828804
  13. 11828804
  14. 11828804
  15. 11828804
  16. 11828804
  17. 11828804
  18. 11828804
  19. 11828804
  20. 11828804
  21. 11828804
  22. 11828804
  23. 11828804
  24. 11828804
  25. 11828804
  26. 11828804
  27. 11828804
  28. 11828804
  29. 11828804
  30. 11828804
  31. 11828804
  32. 11828804
  33. 11828804
Contact Seller

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,750KM
VIN WBA5U9C03NFL65784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,750 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 BMW M340i xDrive is a remarkable vehicle that combines exhilarating performance with luxurious comfort and cutting-edge technology. Whether you're navigating city streets or taking on winding country roads, this sports sedan delivers an exceptional driving experience that is sure to impress. If you're in the market for a car that offers the best of both worlds, the M340i xDrive deserves a spot at the top of your list. Beyond its impressive specs and features, the M340i xDrive embodies the essence of BMW's commitment to driving pleasure. The seamless integration of power and precision makes every journey memorable, while the sophisticated design and premium materials ensure you travel in style. The advanced technology not only enhances convenience but also provides peace of mind with its comprehensive safety features.

FEATURES OF THE 2022 BMW M340I XDRIVE
  • Sunroof
  • Leather Interior

CONVENIENCE
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heated Seats
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Driver & Passenger Seat
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Heads-Up Display

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Surround View Camera
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Lane Departure Alert
  • Blind Spot Alert
  • Emergency Braking Assist
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • Parking Distance Sensor
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brake System

TECHNOLOGY
  • 8.8-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Navigation
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports
  • 10-Speaker

PERFORMANCE
  • 3.0L I6 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2022 BMW 3 SERIES please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2018 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD - CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KILOMETERS!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD - CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KILOMETERS!! 75,750 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali - CLEAN CARFAX!! Sunrf, Htd Lthr & Rmt St for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali - CLEAN CARFAX!! Sunrf, Htd Lthr & Rmt St 92,250 KM $40,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock - CLEAN CARFAX!!! 6-Pass w/ Rmt Start!!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock - CLEAN CARFAX!!! 6-Pass w/ Rmt Start!!! 85,500 KM $36,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2022 BMW M340i