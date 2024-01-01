$56,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 BMW M340i
xDrive
2022 BMW M340i
xDrive
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$56,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,750KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBA5U9C03NFL65784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,750 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
The 2022 BMW M340i xDrive is a remarkable vehicle that combines exhilarating performance with luxurious comfort and cutting-edge technology. Whether you're navigating city streets or taking on winding country roads, this sports sedan delivers an exceptional driving experience that is sure to impress. If you're in the market for a car that offers the best of both worlds, the M340i xDrive deserves a spot at the top of your list. Beyond its impressive specs and features, the M340i xDrive embodies the essence of BMW's commitment to driving pleasure. The seamless integration of power and precision makes every journey memorable, while the sophisticated design and premium materials ensure you travel in style. The advanced technology not only enhances convenience but also provides peace of mind with its comprehensive safety features.
FEATURES OF THE 2022 BMW M340I XDRIVE
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY FEATURES
TECHNOLOGY
PERFORMANCE
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2022 BMW 3 SERIES please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
FEATURES OF THE 2022 BMW M340I XDRIVE
- Sunroof
- Leather Interior
CONVENIENCE
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Seats
- Dual-Climate Control
- Cruise Control
- Power Driver & Passenger Seat
- Remote Trunk Release
- Heads-Up Display
SAFETY FEATURES
- Surround View Camera
- Forward Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Alert
- Blind Spot Alert
- Emergency Braking Assist
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Parking Distance Sensor
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Anti-Lock Brake System
TECHNOLOGY
- 8.8-Inch Touch-Screen
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
- 10-Speaker
PERFORMANCE
- 3.0L I6 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2022 BMW 3 SERIES please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2018 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD - CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KILOMETERS!! 75,750 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali - CLEAN CARFAX!! Sunrf, Htd Lthr & Rmt St 92,250 KM $40,999 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock - CLEAN CARFAX!!! 6-Pass w/ Rmt Start!!! 85,500 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$56,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2022 BMW M340i