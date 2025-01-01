$64,981+ taxes & licensing
2022 BMW M440i
xDrive Gran Coupe Individual Edition
2022 BMW M440i
xDrive Gran Coupe Individual Edition
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$64,981
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6BVXD
- Mileage 24,409 KM
Vehicle Description
Extremley Rare, Local, One Owner, Accident Free M440i Gran Coupe!
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- BMW Laserlight Headlights
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start
- Comfort Access with Proximity Auto Lock and Unlock
- 20 Inch BMW Individual Exclusive Wheel Package
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional
- Wireless Device Charging
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- M Seat Belts
- M Sport Package
- M Aerodynamics Package
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Galvanic Controls
- Ambient Lighting Package
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Black Exterior Contents
- Glass Sunroof
- High Beam Assistant
- M Sport Suspension
- M Rear Spoiler
- Kick Activated Power Hatch
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Wireless
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Exterior
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood BMW
Birchwood BMW
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-452-7799