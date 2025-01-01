Menu
Extremley Rare, Local, One Owner, Accident Free M440i Gran Coupe! - Heads Up Display HUD - Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System - BMW Laserlight Headlights - MyBMW Remote Engine Start - Comfort Access with Proximity Auto Lock and Unlock - 20 Inch BMW Individual Exclusive Wheel Package - Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera - BMW Live Cockpit Professional - Wireless Device Charging - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - M Seat Belts - M Sport Package - M Aerodynamics Package - Carbon Fibre Trim - Galvanic Controls - Ambient Lighting Package - BMW Drive Recorder - Black Exterior Contents - Glass Sunroof - High Beam Assistant - M Sport Suspension - M Rear Spoiler - Kick Activated Power Hatch - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters - Universal Garage Door Opener - Wireless Dealer permit #9740

2022 BMW M440i

24,409 KM

$64,981

+ taxes & licensing
2022 BMW M440i

xDrive Gran Coupe Individual Edition

12898277

2022 BMW M440i

xDrive Gran Coupe Individual Edition

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$64,981

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,409KM
VIN WBA13AW03NFM18126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6BVXD
  • Mileage 24,409 KM

Vehicle Description

Extremley Rare, Local, One Owner, Accident Free M440i Gran Coupe!
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- BMW Laserlight Headlights
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start
- Comfort Access with Proximity Auto Lock and Unlock
- 20 Inch BMW Individual Exclusive Wheel Package
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional
- Wireless Device Charging
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- M Seat Belts
- M Sport Package
- M Aerodynamics Package
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Galvanic Controls
- Ambient Lighting Package
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Black Exterior Contents
- Glass Sunroof
- High Beam Assistant
- M Sport Suspension
- M Rear Spoiler
- Kick Activated Power Hatch
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Wireless
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Active Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

USB port
HARD DRIVE
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6.5" touch screen
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Uconnect 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$64,981

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2022 BMW M440i