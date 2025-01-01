Menu
Account
Sign In
- M Aerodynamics Package - Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters - Heated M Leather Steering Wheel - Comfort Access - Panoramic Glass Sunroof -18 Inch M Sport Wheel Package - LED Headlights with Cornering Function - M Sport Package - Sport Seats - M Sport Steering - M Sport Suspension - Genuine Perforated Dakota Leather Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2022 BMW X1

26,059 KM

Details Description Features

$36,788

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 BMW X1

xDrive28i M Sport Edition

Watch This Vehicle
12740592

2022 BMW X1

xDrive28i M Sport Edition

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 12740592
  2. 12740592
  3. 12740592
  4. 12740592
  5. 12740592
  6. 12740592
  7. 12740592
  8. 12740592
  9. 12740592
  10. 12740592
  11. 12740592
  12. 12740592
  13. 12740592
  14. 12740592
  15. 12740592
  16. 12740592
  17. 12740592
  18. 12740592
  19. 12740592
  20. 12740592
  21. 12740592
  22. 12740592
  23. 12740592
  24. 12740592
  25. 12740592
Contact Seller

$36,788

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,059KM
VIN WBXJG9C0XN5U53877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,059 KM

Vehicle Description

- M Aerodynamics Package
- Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
- Heated M Leather Steering Wheel
- Comfort Access
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
-18 Inch M Sport Wheel Package
- LED Headlights with Cornering Function
- M Sport Package
- Sport Seats
- M Sport Steering
- M Sport Suspension
- Genuine Perforated Dakota Leather
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Rigid cargo cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

Used 2019 BMW X1 xDrive28i Enhanced | Harman/Kardon | Leather for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 BMW X1 xDrive28i Enhanced | Harman/Kardon | Leather 71,898 KM $29,341 + tax & lic
Used 2020 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive Premium Excellence | Radar Cruise for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive Premium Excellence | Radar Cruise 9,567 KM $59,886 + tax & lic
Used 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i Enhanced | M Sport | HUD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i Enhanced | M Sport | HUD 27,258 KM $49,774 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood BMW

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,788

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2022 BMW X1