2022 BMW X3

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic

Interior Colour Tacora Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 22,153 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 65 L Fuel Tank Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery 3.385 Axle Ratio Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo In-Line 4-Cylinder Regenerative Alternator Full-Time All-Wheel GVWR: 2,430 kgs Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters 427.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Steering Wheel Controls Sport Seats Immobilizer GPS Navigation Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets Smart Device Integration HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Teleservices 12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension 12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material ConnectedDrive Services Professional Selective Service Internet Access ConnectedDrive Remote Services Tracker System Digital Cockpit Plus Safety Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Active Guard with Frontal Collision Warning, Rear Collision Preparation and Cross Traffic Alert Active Guard with Frontal Collision Warning Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player aux audio input jack Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity HiFi Sound System 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan turn-by-turn navigation directions Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio 12 Speakers 205w Regular Amplifier ConnectedDrive services Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Runflat Tires Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Metal-Look Side Windows Trim Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features USB port HARD DRIVE Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic 6.5" touch screen Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Uconnect 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player Rear Collision Preparation and Cross Traffic Alert

