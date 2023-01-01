2022 BMW X3

$53,457 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 , 1 0 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10159965

10159965 Stock #: F515FT

F515FT VIN: 5UX53DP01N9J78141

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 25,109 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 65 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery 3.385 Axle Ratio Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo In-Line 4-Cylinder Regenerative Alternator Full-Time All-Wheel GVWR: 2,430 kgs Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters 427.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Sport Seats Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets Smart Device Integration HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Teleservices 12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension 12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material ConnectedDrive Services Professional Selective Service Internet Access ConnectedDrive Remote Services Tracker System Digital Cockpit Plus Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Runflat Tires Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Roof Rack Rails Only Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Metal-Look Side Windows Trim Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Active Guard with Frontal Collision Warning, Rear Collision Preparation and Cross Traffic Alert Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity HiFi Sound System 2 LCD Monitors In The Front turn-by-turn navigation directions Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio 12 Speakers 205w Regular Amplifier ConnectedDrive services Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control

