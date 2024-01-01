Menu
Looking for a low km, accident free, premier German SUV? Look no further, this Alpine White on Black Sensatec BMW X3 has you covered. Optioned with the premium essentials package and a fresh MB Safety this vehicle will be ready to go and keep you driving with a smile on your face. Come see it today! - Premium Essential Package - Comfort Access - Ambient Lighting - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Lumbar Support - 19 Alloy Wheels - SiriusXM Satellite Radio - HiFi Sound System Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2022 BMW X3

39,969 KM

$42,651

+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW X3

xDrive30i Essentials | CPO | SiriusXM

2022 BMW X3

xDrive30i Essentials | CPO | SiriusXM

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

Sale

$42,651

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,969KM
VIN 5UX53DP00N9M13693

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,969 KM

Looking for a low km, accident free, premier German SUV? Look no further, this Alpine White on Black Sensatec BMW X3 has you covered. Optioned with the premium essentials package and a fresh MB Safety this vehicle will be ready to go and keep you driving with a smile on your face. Come see it today!
- Premium Essential Package
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Lumbar Support
- 19" Alloy Wheels
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- HiFi Sound System
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
65 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
3.385 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo In-Line 4-Cylinder
Regenerative Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,430 kgs
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters
427.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Smart Device Integration
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Teleservices
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
ConnectedDrive Services Professional Selective Service Internet Access
ConnectedDrive Remote Services Tracker System
Digital Cockpit Plus

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Active Guard with Frontal Collision Warning, Rear Collision Preparation and Cross Traffic Alert
Active Guard with Frontal Collision Warning

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Runflat Tires
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Roof Rack Rails Only
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers
205w Regular Amplifier
ConnectedDrive services
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Additional Features

Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Rear Collision Preparation and Cross Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$42,651

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2022 BMW X3