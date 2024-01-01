$41,982+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW X3
xDrive30i Essentials | Remote Start | New Tires
2022 BMW X3
xDrive30i Essentials | Remote Start | New Tires
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$41,982
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 64,112 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Accident Free X3 with 4 New Tires!
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Ambient Lighting
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Navigation
- Touch Screen
- BMW Remote Engine Start
- Driving Assistant
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- LED Headlights
- Lumbar Support
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Exterior
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood BMW
Birchwood BMW
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-7799