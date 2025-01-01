Menu
Local Trade with Premium Essentials, Remote Start and All New BMW Certified Tires and Brakes! - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - Comfort Access - Ambient LIghting Package - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - BMW Digital Cockpit Professional Package with Upgraded Control Display - Navigation - Driving Assistant - Active Blind Spot Detection - Active Lane Departure Warning - Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking - LED Headlights - MyBMW Remote Engine Start from Key or MyBMW App Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2022 BMW X3

39,631 KM

$42,482

+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW X3

xDrive30i Digital Cockpit | All New Tires and Brakes

12430672

2022 BMW X3

xDrive30i Digital Cockpit | All New Tires and Brakes

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$42,482

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,631KM
VIN 5UX53DP0XN9M09702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tacora Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,631 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade with Premium Essentials, Remote Start and All New BMW Certified Tires and Brakes!
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Comfort Access
- Ambient LIghting Package
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- BMW Digital Cockpit Professional Package with Upgraded Control Display
- Navigation
- Driving Assistant
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- LED Headlights
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start from Key or MyBMW App
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Active Guard with Frontal Collision Warning

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic

Additional Features

USB port
HARD DRIVE
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
6.5" touch screen
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Uconnect 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player
Rear Collision Preparation and Cross Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$42,482

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2022 BMW X3