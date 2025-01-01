Menu
Local, One Owner, Accident Free! - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk - Proximity Auto Lock and Unlock - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - MyBMW Remote Engine Start from App or Key - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Ambient Lighting Package - Universal Garage Door Opener - Cognac Interior - Ash Open-Pored Trunkwood Trim - Driving Assistant - Active Lane Departure Assist - Active Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking - Backup Camera - Navigation Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2022 BMW X3

45,689 KM

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing
2022 BMW X3

xDrive30i Premium Essentials | Remote Start

2022 BMW X3

xDrive30i Premium Essentials | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,689KM
VIN 5UX53DP0XN9J40441

  • Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Interior Colour cognac
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,689 KM

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

