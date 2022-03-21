Menu
2022 BMW X3

5,777 KM

$81,981

+ tax & licensing
$81,981

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2022 BMW X3

2022 BMW X3

M40i Enhanced! Advanced Driver Assist!

2022 BMW X3

M40i Enhanced! Advanced Driver Assist!

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$81,981

+ taxes & licensing

5,777KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8682134
  • Stock #: F4JP7J
  • VIN: 5UX83DP08N9J29483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Tartufo
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 5,777 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free!
- Employee Lease Return!
- Heads Up Display
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Comfort Access with Power Kick Trunk
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Handsfree Self Driving
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keep Assist
- Lane Departure
- Blind Spot
- Front Collision
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Tartufo Merino Leather
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Harman/Kardon Sound
- Ambient Lighting
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.
Dealer permit #9740

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
65 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
3.385 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
902# Maximum Payload
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,520 kgs
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters
Engine: 3.0L TwinPower Turbo In-Line 6-Cylinder -inc: 48V mild hybrid system
Sport Seats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Smart Device Integration
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Teleservices
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
ConnectedDrive services
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
ConnectedDrive Services Professional Selective Service Internet Access
ConnectedDrive Remote Services Tracker System
Digital Cockpit Plus
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Merino Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Runflat Tires
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers
205w Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

