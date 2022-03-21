2022 BMW X3

$81,981 + taxes & licensing 5 , 7 7 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8682134

Stock #: F4JP7J

VIN: 5UX83DP08N9J29483

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Tartufo

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 5,777 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 65 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor 90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Lithium Ion Traction Battery Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension 3.385 Axle Ratio Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 902# Maximum Payload Full-Time All-Wheel GVWR: 2,520 kgs Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters Engine: 3.0L TwinPower Turbo In-Line 6-Cylinder -inc: 48V mild hybrid system Interior Sport Seats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets Smart Device Integration HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Teleservices 12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension 12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension ConnectedDrive services Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material ConnectedDrive Services Professional Selective Service Internet Access ConnectedDrive Remote Services Tracker System Digital Cockpit Plus Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Merino Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Runflat Tires Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity HiFi Sound System 2 LCD Monitors In The Front turn-by-turn navigation directions Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio 12 Speakers 205w Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory

