$82,981+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-7799
2022 BMW X5
xDrive40i Enhanced | M Sport | Factory Hitch
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$82,981
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10064508
- Stock #: F54HY6
- VIN: 5UXCR6C02N9L50782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 9,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Accident Free Trade with Low Mileage!
- Factory Hitch with 6,600lbs Towing
- Comfort Access
- Soft Close Doors
- Power Trunk
- Heads Up Display
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Camera
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- 4 Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass LED Illuminated Sunroof
- Side Sunshades
- BMW Drive Recorder
- M Sport Package
- M Sport Exhaust
- Red M Sport Brakes
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Adaptive M Suspension
- M Leather Steering Wheel
- 21 Inch Y Spoke Wheels
- Crafted Clarity Crystal Glass Controls
- Comfort Seats
- Wireless Charging
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Black Exterior Contents including Black Kidney Grill
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.