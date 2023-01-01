Menu
2022 BMW X5

9,100 KM

Details Description Features

$82,981

+ tax & licensing
$82,981

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2022 BMW X5

2022 BMW X5

xDrive40i Enhanced | M Sport | Factory Hitch

2022 BMW X5

xDrive40i Enhanced | M Sport | Factory Hitch

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$82,981

+ taxes & licensing

9,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10064508
  • Stock #: F54HY6
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C02N9L50782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Accident Free Trade with Low Mileage!
- Factory Hitch with 6,600lbs Towing
- Comfort Access
- Soft Close Doors
- Power Trunk
- Heads Up Display
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Camera
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- 4 Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass LED Illuminated Sunroof
- Side Sunshades
- BMW Drive Recorder
- M Sport Package
- M Sport Exhaust
- Red M Sport Brakes
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Adaptive M Suspension
- M Leather Steering Wheel
- 21 Inch Y Spoke Wheels
- Crafted Clarity Crystal Glass Controls
- Comfort Seats
- Wireless Charging
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Black Exterior Contents including Black Kidney Grill
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
3.385 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,795 kgs (6,162 lbs)
Full-Time All-Wheel
83 L Fuel Tank
442.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
GPS Navigation
Driver Information Centre
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
Teleservices
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
ConnectedDrive services
Connected Package Professional
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
10 Speakers
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

USB port
HARD DRIVE
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6.5" touch screen
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Uconnect 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

