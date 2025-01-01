Menu
Low KM! Ventilated Seats! Harmon Kardon Sound System! - Premium Enhanced Package - M Sport Package - 21inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Y-Spoke 741M, Bicolour, Perf RFT - M Sport Brakes - Adaptive M Suspension - Universal Remote Control - Trailer Tow Hitch - Comfort Seats Front - Fine-Wood Poplar Grain Anthracite Brown Open-Pored Trim. - Black Exterior Contents - Ventilated Seats Delete - Harmon/Kardon Sound System Removal - Heated & Cooled Cupholder Removal - Wireless Device Charging - WiFi Hotspot Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2022 BMW X5

37,488 KM

Details

$65,978

+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW X5

40i xDrive 40i PREMIUM PACKAGE ENHANCED | M SPORT | MERINO LEATHER

12172402

2022 BMW X5

40i xDrive 40i PREMIUM PACKAGE ENHANCED | M SPORT | MERINO LEATHER

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

Sale

$65,978

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,488KM
VIN 5UXCR6C08N9L50544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dravit Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tartufo Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5Y788
  • Mileage 37,488 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KM! Ventilated Seats! Harmon Kardon Sound System!
- Premium Enhanced Package
- M Sport Package
- 21inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Y-Spoke 741M, Bicolour, Perf RFT
- M Sport Brakes
- Adaptive M Suspension
- Universal Remote Control
- Trailer Tow Hitch
- Comfort Seats Front
- Fine-Wood Poplar Grain Anthracite Brown Open-Pored Trim.
- Black Exterior Contents
- Ventilated Seats Delete
- Harmon/Kardon Sound System Removal
- Heated & Cooled Cupholder Removal
- Wireless Device Charging
- WiFi Hotspot
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket front seats
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

USB port
HARD DRIVE
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6.5" touch screen
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Uconnect 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$65,978

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2022 BMW X5