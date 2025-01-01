$65,978+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW X5
40i xDrive 40i PREMIUM PACKAGE ENHANCED | M SPORT | MERINO LEATHER
2022 BMW X5
40i xDrive 40i PREMIUM PACKAGE ENHANCED | M SPORT | MERINO LEATHER
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$65,978
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dravit Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Tartufo Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5Y788
- Mileage 37,488 KM
Vehicle Description
Low KM! Ventilated Seats! Harmon Kardon Sound System!
- Premium Enhanced Package
- M Sport Package
- 21inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Y-Spoke 741M, Bicolour, Perf RFT
- M Sport Brakes
- Adaptive M Suspension
- Universal Remote Control
- Trailer Tow Hitch
- Comfort Seats Front
- Fine-Wood Poplar Grain Anthracite Brown Open-Pored Trim.
- Black Exterior Contents
- Ventilated Seats Delete
- Harmon/Kardon Sound System Removal
- Heated & Cooled Cupholder Removal
- Wireless Device Charging
- WiFi Hotspot
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Security
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood BMW
Birchwood BMW
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-7799