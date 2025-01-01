Menu
Local, One Owner, Lease Return in BMW Individual British Racing Green - The Best Equipped X5 We Ever Sold - Comfort Handling Package - Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System - Adaptive 2 Axle Air Suspension - Integral Active 4 Wheel Steering - Advanced Driver Assistance Package - Heads Up Display - Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System - Comfort Access with Proximity Sense - MyBMW Remote Engine Start from Key or App - Glass Controls - Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass LED Illuminated Sunroof - Heated, Ventilated and Massaging Front Seats - Black Full Merino Leather including Door Panels and Lower Dash - Leather Dashboard - Side Sunshades - Universal Garage Door Opener - Wireless Device Charging - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - BMW Laserlight Headlighs Package - Carbon Fibre Trim - Red M Sport Brakes - Black Exterior Contents - Radar Adaptive Cruise Control - Steering and Lane Control Semi-Autonomous Driving - Active Lane Keep Assistant - Active Lane Departure Warning - Active Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking - Evasion Aid - Rear Collision Alert - Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera - Reverse Assistant

2022 BMW X5

41,000 KM

$81,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW X5

M50i Premium Excellence | Individual Paint | Bowers and Wilkins

2022 BMW X5

M50i Premium Excellence | Individual Paint | Bowers and Wilkins

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$81,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,000KM
VIN 5UXJU4C0XN9M47948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour British Racing Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket front seats
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

USB port
HARD DRIVE
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6.5" touch screen
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Uconnect 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

