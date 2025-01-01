$81,998+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW X5
M50i Premium Excellence | Individual Paint | Bowers and Wilkins
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$81,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour British Racing Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 41,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Lease Return in BMW Individual British Racing Green - The Best Equipped X5 We Ever Sold
- Comfort Handling Package
- Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System
- Adaptive 2 Axle Air Suspension
- Integral Active 4 Wheel Steering
- Advanced Driver Assistance Package
- Heads Up Display
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Comfort Access with Proximity Sense
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start from Key or App
- Glass Controls
- Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass LED Illuminated Sunroof
- Heated, Ventilated and Massaging Front Seats
- Black Full Merino Leather including Door Panels and Lower Dash
- Leather Dashboard
- Side Sunshades
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Wireless Device Charging
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- BMW Laserlight Headlighs Package
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Red M Sport Brakes
- Black Exterior Contents
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Steering and Lane Control Semi-Autonomous Driving
- Active Lane Keep Assistant
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Evasion Aid
- Rear Collision Alert
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Reverse Assistant
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Vehicle Features
