2022 BMW X5
xDrive40i Enhanced | M Sport
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Coffee
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 40,747 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Lease Return!
- Comfort Access with Proximity Sense and Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Soft Close Doors
- Heated and Ventilated Comfort Seats
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Sky Lounge Panoramic Class LED Illuminated Sunroof
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Automatic 4 Zone Climate Control
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start from App or Key
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Crafted Clarity Crystal GlassControls
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Charging
- Black Exterior Contents
- M Sport Package
- M Aerodynamics Package
- Gloss Black Roof Rails
- M Sport Brakes in Blue
- M Sport Exhaust System
- Adaptive M Suspension
- Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
- Driving Assistant
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Vehicle Features
