Local, One Owner, Lease Return! - Comfort Access with Proximity Sense and Kick Activated Power Trunk - Heads Up Display HUD - Soft Close Doors - Heated and Ventilated Comfort Seats - Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera - Sky Lounge Panoramic Class LED Illuminated Sunroof - BMW Drive Recorder - Automatic 4 Zone Climate Control - Heated Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - MyBMW Remote Engine Start from App or Key - Universal Garage Door Opener - Crafted Clarity Crystal GlassControls - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - Wireless Charging - Black Exterior Contents - M Sport Package - M Aerodynamics Package - Gloss Black Roof Rails - M Sport Brakes in Blue - M Sport Exhaust System - Adaptive M Suspension - Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters - Driving Assistant - Active Lane Departure Warning - Active Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking

2022 BMW X5

40,747 KM

$66,982

+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW X5

xDrive40i Enhanced | M Sport

12509908

2022 BMW X5

xDrive40i Enhanced | M Sport

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$66,982

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,747KM
VIN 5UXCR6C03N9L46529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Coffee
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,747 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Lease Return!
- Comfort Access with Proximity Sense and Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Soft Close Doors
- Heated and Ventilated Comfort Seats
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Sky Lounge Panoramic Class LED Illuminated Sunroof
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Automatic 4 Zone Climate Control
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start from App or Key
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Crafted Clarity Crystal GlassControls
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Charging
- Black Exterior Contents
- M Sport Package
- M Aerodynamics Package
- Gloss Black Roof Rails
- M Sport Brakes in Blue
- M Sport Exhaust System
- Adaptive M Suspension
- Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
- Driving Assistant
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

Radio data system
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

2022 BMW X5