2022 BMW X5

$104,981 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 , 8 9 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9766054

9766054 Stock #: MF4XYKT

MF4XYKT VIN: 5UXJU4C04N9L15963

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tanzanite Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 4,891 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 3.154 Axle Ratio Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Powdercoated Tailpipe Finisher Regenerative Alternator Engine: 4.4L DOHC V8 32V TwinPower Turbo Full-Time All-Wheel GVWR: 2,975 kgs (6,559 lbs) 83 L Fuel Tank 447.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Security System Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Driver Information Centre Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Teleservices 12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension 12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints ConnectedDrive services Connected Package Professional Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Merino Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Style Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Hill Descent Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Exterior Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth aux audio input jack Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 10 Speakers HiFi Sound System 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors USB port HARD DRIVE Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS 6.5" touch screen Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Audio Aux Input Uconnect 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.