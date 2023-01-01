Menu
2022 BMW X5

4,891 KM

Details Description Features

$104,981

+ tax & licensing
$104,981

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2022 BMW X5

2022 BMW X5

M50i Premium Excellence | Advanced Driver Assistance

2022 BMW X5

M50i Premium Excellence | Advanced Driver Assistance

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$104,981

+ taxes & licensing

4,891KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9766054
  Stock #: MF4XYKT
  VIN: 5UXJU4C04N9L15963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tanzanite Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,891 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, One Owner
Key Features & Safety Features

- M Carbon Mirror Caps
- Soft Close Doors
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Crystal Glass Controls
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Ventilated Seats
- Massaging Seats
- Comfort Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass LED Illuminated Sunroof
- Side Sunshades
- Nappa Leather Dashboard
- 4 Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Back UP Camera
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Heads Up Display
- BMW Remote Engine Start
- Heated and Cooled Cupholder
- Advanced Driver Assistance Package with Driving Assistant Professional
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Active Lane Keep Assist with Steering and Lane Control
- Acitve Lane Departure
- Front Collision with Emergency Braking
- Rear Collision Alert
- Evasion Aid
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Carbon Fibre Interior Trim
- Harman/Kardon Sound
- Black Exterior Contents
- Alcantara Headliner

Come experience the Birchwood BMW difference in person!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
3.154 Axle Ratio
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Powdercoated Tailpipe Finisher
Regenerative Alternator
Engine: 4.4L DOHC V8 32V TwinPower Turbo
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,975 kgs (6,559 lbs)
83 L Fuel Tank
447.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Security System
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Information Centre
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Teleservices
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
ConnectedDrive services
Connected Package Professional
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Merino Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Style Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Exterior

Spoiler
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Convenience

Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
aux audio input jack
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
10 Speakers
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
USB port
HARD DRIVE
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6.5" touch screen
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Audio Aux Input
Uconnect 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

