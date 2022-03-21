Menu
2022 Buick Encore

18,450 KM

Details

$44,777

+ tax & licensing
$44,777

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2022 Buick Encore

2022 Buick Encore

GX Essence AWD | 360 Cam | NAV

2022 Buick Encore

GX Essence AWD | 360 Cam | NAV

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$44,777

+ taxes & licensing

18,450KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8815115
  • Stock #: F4MNJN
  • VIN: KL4MMGSL5NB044541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony with Ebony interior accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,450 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Buick Encore GX Essence ECOTEC 1.3L Turbo 9-Speed Automatic AWD Sapphire Metallic

360 Camera, All Wheel Drive, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Driver & Passenger Power Seat, Remote Start, Apple Car Play, Memory Seat, Forward Collision Alert, Power Moonroof, Head-Up Display, Automatic Parking Assist w/Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping System, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Wireless Charging, 6 Speakers.

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with specific headlights


All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, LED
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Fog lamps, front, LED
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm), located under cargo floor
Door pillar trim, blackout
Mouldings, upper side window, chrome roofline and gloss Black beltline
Shutters, front lower grille, active front
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Tires, 225/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Fascia, front and rear (Not available with (GFC) Sport Touring Package.)
Bumper, front with chrome accents (Replaced with (VHU) front sport bumper when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)
Bumper, rear with chrome accents (Replaced with (VPS) rear sport bumper when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)
Mouldings, bodyside, Black Carbon Metallic (Not available with (GFC) Sport Touring Package. Replaced with (BRP) Dark Anderson Silver Metallic bodyside mouldings when (GP5) White Frost Tricoat exterior colour is ordered.)
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Air filtration system
universal home remote
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
COMPASS DISPLAY
Following Distance Indicator
Map pocket, driver seatback
Console, floor, with armrest
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Door sill plate cover, front
Glovebox, dual
Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Sensor, cabin humidity
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, sliding
Armrest, rear centre
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way power lumbar
Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down, driver and front passenger
Key system, 2 keys
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy dual reading lamp
Map pocket, front passenger seatback, lateral mesh
In-Vehicle Air Ionizer
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Replaced with (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (CWM) Convenience Package is ordered.)
Seat, rear 40/60 split-bench, folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Memory settings recalls 2 "driver" presets for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirrors
Assist handle with coat hook, front passenger
AUX heater, electric, heating/defroster
Cargo security cover, rear, stowable under rear cargo load floor
HVAC duct, underneath rear right-passenger seat
USB charging ports, 2 (1 USB Type-A, 1 USB Type-C), charging only
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power with 2-way manual recline
Air conditioning, refrigerant, low GWP
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" diagonal multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
Defogger, rear-window, electric,
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Forward collision alert
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Door locks, rear child security
Horn, dual note tone
Front Pedestrian Braking
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
Brake lining wear indicator
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Airbags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact and head-curtain for front and rear seating positions
Seat belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter and pretensioners, height adjustable
Seat belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter and pretensioners, height adjustable
Power Mirrors
Power
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, power, variable effort, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Coolant protection, engine
Capless Fuel Fill
Keyless start, push button
Brake, electronic parking
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Engine control, stop/start system
Engine air filtration monitor
Brakes, front and rear, electric
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch, non-latching
GVWR, 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
Engine, ECOTEC 1.3L Turbo (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5,600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1,600 rpm FWD/AWD models)
Driver shift control, tap-up/tap-down on shifter
All-wheel drive with Driver Mode Selector
Trailering provisions includes 4-wire electrical harness and 4-pin sealed connector
Fuel system, electronic, returnless
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Antenna, roof-mounted
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system, enhanced performance with amplifier
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
STEERING WHEEL
liftgate
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Hands Free
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
seat-mounted side-impact and head-curtain for front and rear seating positions
8" diagonal Buick Infotainment System includes multi-touch display
Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones and Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto for compatible phones
heated (Vehicles built prior to November 22
2021
include heated steering wheel. Certain vehicles built on or after November 22
will be forced to include (00G) Not Equipped with Heated Steering Wheel
which removes heated steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

