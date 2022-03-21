2022 Buick Encore

360 Camera, All Wheel Drive, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Driver & Passenger Power Seat, Remote Start, Apple Car Play, Memory Seat, Forward Collision Alert, Power Moonroof, Head-Up Display, Automatic Parking Assist w/Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping System, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Wireless Charging, 6 Speakers.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with specific headlights
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Fog lamps, front, LED
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm), located under cargo floor
Door pillar trim, blackout
Mouldings, upper side window, chrome roofline and gloss Black beltline
Shutters, front lower grille, active front
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Tires, 225/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Fascia, front and rear (Not available with (GFC) Sport Touring Package.)
Bumper, front with chrome accents (Replaced with (VHU) front sport bumper when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)
Bumper, rear with chrome accents (Replaced with (VPS) rear sport bumper when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)
Mouldings, bodyside, Black Carbon Metallic (Not available with (GFC) Sport Touring Package. Replaced with (BRP) Dark Anderson Silver Metallic bodyside mouldings when (GP5) White Frost Tricoat exterior colour is ordered.)
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Air filtration system
universal home remote
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
COMPASS DISPLAY
Following Distance Indicator
Map pocket, driver seatback
Console, floor, with armrest
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Map pocket, front passenger seatback, lateral mesh
In-Vehicle Air Ionizer
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Replaced with (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (CWM) Convenience Package is ordered.)
Seat, rear 40/60 split-bench, folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Memory settings recalls 2 "driver" presets for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirrors
Assist handle with coat hook, front passenger
AUX heater, electric, heating/defroster
Cargo security cover, rear, stowable under rear cargo load floor
HVAC duct, underneath rear right-passenger seat
USB charging ports, 2 (1 USB Type-A, 1 USB Type-C), charging only
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power with 2-way manual recline
Air conditioning, refrigerant, low GWP
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" diagonal multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
Defogger, rear-window, electric,
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Forward collision alert
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Door locks, rear child security
Horn, dual note tone
Front Pedestrian Braking
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
Brake lining wear indicator
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...