Menu
Account
Sign In
Heated Steering Wheel | Wireless Charging | Heated Seats | Rear Vision Camera Experience luxury and versatility with this 2022 Buick Encore GX Essence AWD. This stylish SUV combines practicality with premium features, perfect for urban adventurers and small families alike. - All-wheel drive with Driver Mode Selector for confident handling in various conditions - Satin Steel Metallic exterior paired with a sophisticated Ebony interior - 1.3L 3-cylinder engine balancing performance and efficiency - Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort - 8-way power front passenger seat with 2-way power lumbar support - Memory settings for drivers seat and outside mirrors - LED fog lamps and signature Daytime Running Lamps for enhanced visibility - Teen Driver technology to encourage safe driving habits Discover the Encore GX difference today! Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or explore our online inventory. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer your questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2022 Buick Encore GX

78,141 KM

Details Description Features

$25,146

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Buick Encore GX

Essence Upgraded Tech and Sport Touring Package

Watch This Vehicle
12272868

2022 Buick Encore GX

Essence Upgraded Tech and Sport Touring Package

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$25,146

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,141KM
VIN KL4MMGSL3NB041301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony with Ebony interior accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,141 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Steering Wheel | Wireless Charging | Heated Seats | Rear Vision Camera
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2022 Buick Encore GX Essence AWD. This stylish SUV combines practicality with premium features, perfect for urban adventurers and small families alike.

- All-wheel drive with Driver Mode Selector for confident handling in various conditions
- Satin Steel Metallic exterior paired with a sophisticated Ebony interior
- 1.3L 3-cylinder engine balancing performance and efficiency
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- 8-way power front passenger seat with 2-way power lumbar support
- Memory settings for driver's seat and outside mirrors
- LED fog lamps and signature Daytime Running Lamps for enhanced visibility
- Teen Driver technology to encourage safe driving habits

Discover the Encore GX difference today! Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or explore our online inventory. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer your questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
universal home remote
Keyless Start
Memory settings recalls 2 "driver" presets for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirrors

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Stability control system
airbag
front passenger/child presence detector
Passenger sensing system

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Mechanical

driver shift control
All-wheel drive with Driver Mode Selector

Security

Cargo security cover

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Sliding
Stabilitrak
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
Front
steering column
Door Locks
SENSOR INDICATOR INFLATABLE RESTRAINT
LED
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
manual-folding
Seat
Adjustable
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Electric
Tire
Mirror
tilt and telescopic
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
deep-tinted
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
rear-window
Push Button
covered
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
located under cargo floor
variable effort
Front Passenger 2-Way Power Lumbar
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
seat-mounted side-impact and head-curtain for front and rear seating positions
signature LED
rear 40/60 split-bench
folding (60 percent on passenger side)
tap-up/tap-down on shifter
225/55R18 all-season
compact spare 16" (40.3 cm)
front passenger 8-way power with 2-way manual recline
stowable under rear cargo load floor
manual learn (Does not monitor spare tire.)
inside rearview auto-dimming (Replaced with (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (CWM) Convenience Package is ordered.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Local Trade | True North Edition for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Local Trade | True North Edition 144,680 KM $28,973 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71 Z71 Midnight Edition | Local Trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71 Z71 Midnight Edition | Local Trade 154,170 KM $25,014 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Envision Essence Panoramic Sunroof | New Tires | Clean CARFAX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Buick Envision Essence Panoramic Sunroof | New Tires | Clean CARFAX 33,073 KM $33,912 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,146

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2022 Buick Encore GX