Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$25,146
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony with Ebony interior accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 78,141 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Steering Wheel | Wireless Charging | Heated Seats | Rear Vision Camera
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2022 Buick Encore GX Essence AWD. This stylish SUV combines practicality with premium features, perfect for urban adventurers and small families alike.
- All-wheel drive with Driver Mode Selector for confident handling in various conditions
- Satin Steel Metallic exterior paired with a sophisticated Ebony interior
- 1.3L 3-cylinder engine balancing performance and efficiency
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- 8-way power front passenger seat with 2-way power lumbar support
- Memory settings for driver's seat and outside mirrors
- LED fog lamps and signature Daytime Running Lamps for enhanced visibility
- Teen Driver technology to encourage safe driving habits
Discover the Encore GX difference today! Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or explore our online inventory. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer your questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
