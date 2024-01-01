Menu
Clean CARFAX | New Brakes | Adaptive Cruise | Sport Package | HD Surround Vision | Panoramic Moonroof | All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2022 Buick Envision

29,072 KM

$37,701

+ tax & licensing
2022 Buick Envision

Essence "2-year Maintenance Free!"

2022 Buick Envision

Essence "2-year Maintenance Free!"

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$37,701

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,072KM
VIN LRBFZPR4XND164370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Ebony Seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,072 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX | New Brakes | Adaptive Cruise | Sport Package | HD Surround Vision | Panoramic Moonroof |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
STEERING WHEEL
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Defogger, rear-window electric
Speedometer, miles/kilometers
Sensor, automatic air circulation/air quality
Remote panic alarm
Armrest, rear centre
Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster and outside rearview mirror
Air vents, rear
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Air conditioning, refrigerant, low GWP
Lighting, interior ambient
Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for a period of time or until a door is opened
Sensor, air quality indicator
Power outlet, 12-volt, cargo area, auxiliary
Audio system feature, USB charging-only ports, located in the rear of the centre console
Air Filter with Microfilter Technology
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 8" diagonal multi-colour configurable display includes speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, air filter life and compass

Power Options

Power

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Electronic Grade Braking
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake, parking, electronic
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Brake lining, high-performance
Suspension, rear 5-link
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Engine control, stop/start system override
All-wheel drive (AWD models.)
Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch (AWD models.)
Engine control, stop/start
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
GVWR, 5180 lbs (2350 kg) (AWD models)
Trailering provisions includes connector for accessory wiring harness

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger includes pretensioners and load limiters
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger, knee airbag for driver, and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions.
Hill Descent Control (AWD models.)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, auto learn

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Convenience

Power Outlet

Exterior

Glass, deep-tinted
License plate front mounting package
Wiper, rear intermittent
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, LED
Lamp marker, reflex, front side
Glass, laminated front doors
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare
Tire, spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Roof rails, Silver
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming memory, body-colour, manual-folding, light sensitive, remote control with memory settings
Mouldings, bodyside bright, window surround
Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable includes LED logo projection

Media / Nav / Comm

Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Audio system feature, 7-speaker system, enhanced performance with amplifier
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

$37,701

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2022 Buick Envision