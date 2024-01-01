2022 Buick Envision

Airbags

DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Following Distance Indicator

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED

Horn, dual-note

Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger includes pretensioners and load limiters

Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu

Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger, knee airbag for driver, and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions.

Hill Descent Control (AWD models.)