2022 Buick Envision
Essence ST | Heated Leather
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$34,963
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cinnabar Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Seats
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 36,006 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience luxury and performance in this 2022 Buick Envision Essence AWD. With its stunning Cinnabar Metallic exterior and comfortable Ebony interior, this SUV offers both style and practicality for the discerning driver.
Key Features:
- Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with smooth automatic transmission
- All-wheel drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Hands-free power liftgate with LED logo projection
- Heated leather seats with 8-way power adjustments
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Deep-tinted glass for privacy and UV protection
- Advanced safety features including StabiliTrak and Teen Driver technology
Don't miss out on this exceptional pre-owned Buick Envision. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of comfort, technology, and performance. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Elevate your driving experience - contact us now!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
