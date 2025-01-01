$37,841+ taxes & licensing
2022 Buick Envision
Avenir Upgraded Tech Package
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$37,841
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Whisper Beige seats
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 38,662 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover luxury and performance in this 2022 Buick Envision Avenir. With only 38,662 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers premium features and cutting-edge technology for the discerning driver.
- 20" aluminum wheels with Avenir Pearl Nickel finish
- Hands-free power liftgate with LED logo projection
- Panoramic power moonroof
- Head-Up Display for enhanced driving focus
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- 8-way power adjustable seats for driver and front passenger
- StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control
Experience the Envision Avenir's sophistication for yourself. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Our team is ready to assist you in finding the perfect luxury SUV to elevate your driving experience.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
