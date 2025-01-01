Menu
2022 Buick Envision Avenir

Discover luxury and performance in this 2022 Buick Envision Avenir. With only 38,662 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers premium features and cutting-edge technology for the discerning driver. - 20 aluminum wheels with Avenir Pearl Nickel finish - Hands-free power liftgate with LED logo projection - Panoramic power moonroof - Head-Up Display for enhanced driving focus - Dual-zone automatic climate control - 8-way power adjustable seats for driver and front passenger - StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control Experience the Envision Avenirs sophistication for yourself. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Our team is ready to assist you in finding the perfect luxury SUV to elevate your driving experience. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report

Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB
204-837-5811

$37,841 + taxes & licensing
38,662 KM
VIN LRBFZSR49ND071004

VIN LRBFZSR49ND071004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Whisper Beige seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,662 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover luxury and performance in this 2022 Buick Envision Avenir. With only 38,662 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers premium features and cutting-edge technology for the discerning driver.

- 20" aluminum wheels with Avenir Pearl Nickel finish
- Hands-free power liftgate with LED logo projection
- Panoramic power moonroof
- Head-Up Display for enhanced driving focus
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- 8-way power adjustable seats for driver and front passenger
- StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control

Experience the Envision Avenir's sophistication for yourself. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Our team is ready to assist you in finding the perfect luxury SUV to elevate your driving experience.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Compartment Cover
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Remote panic alarm

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Windows

MOONROOF

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Convenience

Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

HD Radio
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Mechanical

All-wheel drive (AWD models.)

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Stabilitrak
Wheels
TILT-SLIDING
liftgate
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
steering column
Panoramic
LED
Dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
manual-folding
4-wheel disc
Electric
Tire
Mirror
tilt and telescopic
12-Volt
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
non-variable ratio
hands free open and close
driver 8-way power
17" front and rear
front auxiliary
separate cavity
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
leather-wrapped 3-spoke
spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
20" (50.8 cm) aluminum with Avenir Pearl Nickel finish
frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger
knee airbag for driver
and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions.
light sensitive
remote control with memory settings
auto learn
front passenger 8-way power
programmable includes LED logo projection
outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming memory
P245/45R20 all-season (Requires (RTJ) 20" aluminum wheels with Avenir Pearl Nickel finish.)

2022 Buick Envision