2022 Buick Envision

77,525 KM

Details Description Features

$29,898

+ taxes & licensing
Essence Locally Owned

13050695

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Used
77,525KM
VIN LRBFZPR45ND169587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,525 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
STEERING WHEEL
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Remote panic alarm

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Convenience

Power Outlet

Mechanical

All-wheel drive (AWD models.)

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
liftgate
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
steering column
LED
Dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
manual-folding
4-wheel disc
Electric
Tire
Mirror
tilt and telescopic
12-Volt
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
non-variable ratio
hands free open and close
driver 8-way power
17" front and rear
front auxiliary
separate cavity
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
leather-wrapped 3-spoke
spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger
knee airbag for driver
and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions.
light sensitive
remote control with memory settings
auto learn
front passenger 8-way power
programmable includes LED logo projection
outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
