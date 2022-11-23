Menu
2022 Buick Envision

18,917 KM

Details Description Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2022 Buick Envision

2022 Buick Envision

Avenir

2022 Buick Envision

Avenir

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

18,917KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9375478
  Stock #: F4UTYF
  VIN: LRBFZSR48ND027107

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 18,917 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and CARFAX report.

Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!

Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

