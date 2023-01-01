Menu
2022 Cadillac XT4

31,255 KM

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

2022 Cadillac XT4

2022 Cadillac XT4

AWD Luxury

2022 Cadillac XT4

AWD Luxury

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

31,255KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9683944
  • Stock #: T23087A
  • VIN: 1GYFZBR43NF105678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T23087A
  • Mileage 31,255 KM

Vehicle Description

Dare to compare! Check out this 2022!

A great vehicle and a great value! Top features include front bucket seats, a power seat, heated front and rear seats, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain.

Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (235 hp [175 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

