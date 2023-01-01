$40,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
877-884-1415
2022 Cadillac XT4
2022 Cadillac XT4
AWD Luxury
Location
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
877-884-1415
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
31,255KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9683944
- Stock #: T23087A
- VIN: 1GYFZBR43NF105678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # T23087A
- Mileage 31,255 KM
Vehicle Description
A great vehicle and a great value! Top features include front bucket seats, a power seat, heated front and rear seats, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain.
Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (235 hp [175 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6