2022 Cadillac XT4

$40,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 1 , 2 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9683944

9683944 Stock #: T23087A

T23087A VIN: 1GYFZBR43NF105678

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # T23087A

Mileage 31,255 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Seating Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Turbocharged Premium Synthetic Seats Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Front Collision Warning ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (235 hp [175 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.