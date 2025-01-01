Menu
The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025

2022 Cadillac XT6

41,425 KM

Details Description Features

$49,952

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2022 Cadillac XT6

Premium Luxury

12525889

2022 Cadillac XT6

Premium Luxury

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$49,952

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,425KM
VIN 1GYKPDRS8NZ121470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Latte Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F65GCA
  • Mileage 41,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
airbag
front passenger/child presence detector
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Exterior

Spoiler
Sunroof
COMPACT SPARE
Intellibeam

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Mechanical

All-Wheel Drive

Interior

Adaptive remote start

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
MIRRORS
brakes
headlamps
Door Locks
LED
WINDOWS
Hands-Free Liftgate
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tire
Mirror
deep-tinted (all windows
rear child security
outside heated
power-adjustable
spare
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Wheel
automatic on/off
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
3-channel programmable
power passenger lumbar control
18" (45.7 cm) steel
open and close
power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row
full-range
power-folding
powertrain and brake modulated
driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signals
tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
2-way
power front express-up and down
except light-tinted glass on windshield)
4-wheel vented disc
rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
rear express down
with driver mode select
Electric Power Steering assist
dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
programmable memory height with Cadillac branded projection light
inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y4N) Technology Package is ordered.)
automatic high beam on/off (Deleted when (UKL) Super Cruise or (JSE) Platinum Package is ordered.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$49,952

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2022 Cadillac XT6