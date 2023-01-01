Menu
2022 Chevrolet Blazer

41,688 KM

Details Description Features

$49,750

+ tax & licensing
$49,750

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2022 Chevrolet Blazer

2022 Chevrolet Blazer

RS

2022 Chevrolet Blazer

RS

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$49,750

+ taxes & licensing

41,688KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10368648
  • Stock #: F57N4J
  • VIN: 3GNKBKRS4NS140742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,688 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
remote start
STEERING WHEEL
Air filtration system
Theft-deterrent system
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Rear seat reminder
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Seating, 5-passenger
Air vents, rear console
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Head restraints, rear outboard 2-way adjustable, up/down
USB charging-only ports 2, one type-A and one type-C, located on rear of centre console
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
Glovebox, lockable electronic
Cup holders 2 in front centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power outlet, 120-volt located on rear of front centre console
Driver Information Centre, 8" diagonal multi-colour enhanced reconfigurable
Lighting, interior, ambient with pin spot lighting in the map pocket area, True White light pipes on the passenger-side of the instrument panel and below the front door remote handles and LED lighting between the centre console cupholders
Lighting, interior with front reading lamps, overhead courtesy lamp, dual rear-quarter panel area dome lamps, True White backlit switches, True White pin spot lighting in the bin forward of the shifter and front footwells, LED glove box lighting and ba...
Compass, digital

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Hitch Guidance
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver, and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (BN2) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE
Roof rails, black
Door handles, body-colour
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Mirror caps, body-colour
Antenna, body-colour
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washers
Taillamps, LED
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands free with emblem projection
Mouldings, lower bodyside (Painted High Gloss Black with Black Ice insert.)
Grille, RS signature High-Gloss Black hexagonal design with Black Ice header bar, Black bowtie emblem and RS badging.
Bowties, Black, front and rear (Deleted when (R88) Black illuminated front bowtie emblem, LPO is ordered.)

Mechanical

Electronic Parking Brake
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Exhaust, dual-outlet with rectangular bright tips
Engine control, stop/start system override
GVWR, 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Active Fuel Management with Stop/Start (308 hp [229 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Hitch View
Trailering equipment includes (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Also includes (PZ8) Hitch View and (V08) heavy-duty cooling.)

Media / Nav / Comm

Active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
liftgate
Visors
brakes
Door Locks
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Tire
Mirror
programmable
unauthorized entry
Wipers
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
front variable-speed
spare
Wheel
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
front passenger 6-way power
T135/70R18
18" (45.7 cm) steel
Headlamp control
automatic on and off with automatic delay
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
electrical
leather-wrapped 3-spoke
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
rear power programmable
hands free with emblem projection
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver
and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions
rear windows and liftgate
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
intermittent with washers
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

