Menu
Account
Sign In
Local Trade | Blazer Plus Package | Heated Seats | Rear Park Assist | HD Rear Vision Camera | Trailering Package | Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2022 Chevrolet Blazer

37,320 KM

Details Description Features

$37,028

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Blazer

LT | 2-year Maintenance Free |

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Blazer

LT | 2-year Maintenance Free |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$37,028

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,320KM
VIN 3GNKBHRS2NS184354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,320 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade | Blazer Plus Package | Heated Seats | Rear Park Assist | HD Rear Vision Camera | Trailering Package | Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Liftgate, rear manual
Mirror caps, body-colour
Antenna, body-colour
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Taillamps, LED
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
Mouldings, lower bodyside (Moulded-in-colour Black.)
Grille, Blazer signature Black horizontal 4-bar with Bright Chrome header bar

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
HD Rear Vision Camera
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver, and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (BN2) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)

Interior

remote start
Electric rear window defogger
Air filtration system
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Steering wheel, urethane
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Rear seat reminder
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Seating, 5-passenger
Air vents, rear console
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal multi-colour
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Head restraints, rear outboard 2-way adjustable, up/down
USB charging-only ports 2, one type-A and one type-C, located on rear of centre console
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
Glovebox, lockable electronic
Cup holders 2 in front centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Lighting, interior with front reading lamps, overhead courtesy lamp, dual rear-quarter panel area dome lamps, True White backlit switches, True White pin spot lighting in the bin forward of the shifter and front footwells, LED glove box lighting and ba...
Compass, digital
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electronic Parking Brake
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Exhaust, dual-outlet with circular bright tips
Engine control, stop/start system override
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio ((LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
GVWR, 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Hitch Guidance (Included and only available with (V92) trailering equipment.)
Trailering equipment includes (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Available on FWD models. Standard on AWD models. AWD models with (LGX) 3.6LV engine also include (V08) heavy-duty cooling.)

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT | 2-year Maintenance Free | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT | 2-year Maintenance Free | 91,547 KM $19,787 + tax & lic
Used 2013 GMC Sierra 2500 HD WT | 2-year Maintenance Free | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 GMC Sierra 2500 HD WT | 2-year Maintenance Free | 165,511 KM $23,898 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Traverse Premier | 2-year Maintenance Free | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Chevrolet Traverse Premier | 2-year Maintenance Free | 68,334 KM $47,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,028

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Blazer