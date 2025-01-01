$39,697+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Z71 MIDNIGHT EDITION
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$39,697
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 67,783 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats | Rear Park Assist | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Steering Wheel | Wireless Charging |
Experience rugged capability and modern comfort with this 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4WD. This lightly used truck is ready for your next adventure, combining power and versatility in one sleek package.
Key Features:
- Powerful 3.6L V6 engine with 4WD capability
- Midnight Edition styling for a bold, imposing look
- Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel for cold morning comfort
- 6-way power driver seat with lumbar control
- Advanced safety features including HD Rear Vision Camera and Teen Driver mode
- Automatic locking rear differential for enhanced traction
Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional Colorado. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of performance and comfort. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Reserve your Colorado now and get ready to elevate your driving experience!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Birchwood Chevrolet
+ taxes & licensing
204-837-5811