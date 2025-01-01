$43,421+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Z71 Z71 Midnight Edition | LOW KMs
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$43,421
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 20,594 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the rugged elegance of the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Midnight Edition. This low-mileage gem combines style and capability for the adventurous driver.
- Striking Black exterior with Jet Black interior
- Z71 Midnight Edition package for a bold, aggressive look
- 4WD capability with automatic locking rear differential
- 3.6L V6 engine paired with smooth automatic transmission
- Advanced safety features including HD Rear Vision Camera and Teen Driver mode
- Heated steering wheel and power-adjustable driver's seat for comfort
Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional truck. Reserve your test drive today at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing experience. Visit our website or contact us to take the next step in making this Colorado yours.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
204-837-5811