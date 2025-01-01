Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the rugged elegance of the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Midnight Edition. This low-mileage gem combines style and capability for the adventurous driver. - Striking Black exterior with Jet Black interior - Z71 Midnight Edition package for a bold, aggressive look - 4WD capability with automatic locking rear differential - 3.6L V6 engine paired with smooth automatic transmission - Advanced safety features including HD Rear Vision Camera and Teen Driver mode - Heated steering wheel and power-adjustable drivers seat for comfort Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional truck. Reserve your test drive today at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing experience. Visit our website or contact us to take the next step in making this Colorado yours. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

20,594 KM

Details Description Features

$43,421

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Z71 Z71 Midnight Edition | LOW KMs

Watch This Vehicle
12645732

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Z71 Z71 Midnight Edition | LOW KMs

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$43,421

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
20,594KM
VIN 1GCGTDEN2N1276280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,594 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the rugged elegance of the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Midnight Edition. This low-mileage gem combines style and capability for the adventurous driver.

- Striking Black exterior with Jet Black interior
- Z71 Midnight Edition package for a bold, aggressive look
- 4WD capability with automatic locking rear differential
- 3.6L V6 engine paired with smooth automatic transmission
- Advanced safety features including HD Rear Vision Camera and Teen Driver mode
- Heated steering wheel and power-adjustable driver's seat for comfort

Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional truck. Reserve your test drive today at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing experience. Visit our website or contact us to take the next step in making this Colorado yours.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
STEERING WHEEL
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Power Driver Lumbar Control

Mechanical

Tow/Haul Mode
Four Wheel Drive

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
HD Rear Vision Camera

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Media / Nav / Comm

HD Radio
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Automatic
Manual
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
Front
Interior
steering column
dual reading
DIFFERENTIAL
Lighting
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Seat
4-wheel disc
leather-wrapped
Mirror
tilt and telescopic
electric power steering (EPS) assist
unauthorized entry
Electronic
Single-Zone Automatic Climate Control
inside rearview auto-dimming
outside heated power-adjustable
rear-window electric
Window
immobilization
power with driver Express-Up and Down
automatic locking rear
mounted audio controls
driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
rear-sliding
driver 6-way power
rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing System fo...
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. It includes the Buckle-to-Drive feature which prevents the driver from shifting from Park for up to 20 seconds if the driver's seat belt is not buckled. An in-vehicle report card gives you i...
manual-folding (Includes Black mirror caps.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 5.3L V8 | Z71 Package for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 5.3L V8 | Z71 Package 71,211 KM $50,805 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Canyon Elevation 2.7L Turbo | Clean CARFAX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 GMC Canyon Elevation 2.7L Turbo | Clean CARFAX 29,034 KM $48,949 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Canyon Elevation Convenience Package | Lease Return for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 GMC Canyon Elevation Convenience Package | Lease Return 9,023 KM $49,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,421

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2022 Chevrolet Colorado